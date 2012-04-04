FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

Fiat sees Europe 2012 car sales at 13 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - European new car sales will decline for the fifth year in a row in 2012 to 13 million, from 13.1 million cars sold in 2011, Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne predicted on Wednesday.

Almost 16 million new cars were sold in 2007, before the start of the financial crisis, according to figures from lobby group ACEA.

Fiat’s Marchionne said he sees the group’s three core mass market brands, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia, breaking even in 2014. Those brands lost money in 2011.

Marchionne expects the group, including Chrysler, to sell between 4.1 million and 4.4 million cars in 2012, compared to 4 million sold in 2011.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

