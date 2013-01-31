FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Industrial Q4 438 mln euros, cuts 2013 targets
January 31, 2013 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

Fiat Industrial Q4 438 mln euros, cuts 2013 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it cut its 2013 targets, forecasting a 5 percent increase in revenue, and a net industrial debt of between 1.1 billion and 1.4 billion.

It said it saw a trading margin on sales of between 8.3 percent and 8.5 percent in 2013. The company’s previous set of targets were from 2011.

For 2012, revenue was 25.8 billion euros.

It said its fourth quarter trading profit rose to 438 million euros, on the back of strong performance of its agricultural unit CNH.

It said it will pay a dividend of 0.225 euros per share. Net industrial debt increased to 1.6 billion euros for the full year 2012 from 1.2 billion euros for 2011.

