FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Industrial Q3 trading profit beats consensus
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Fiat Industrial Q3 trading profit beats consensus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday its third quarter trading profit rose 91 percent over the year-ago period, with strong performance of its agricultural equipment driving growth.

As a result, it upped its full-year 2012 targets for group revenue to over 25 billion euros (from 25 billion euros) and trading profit to more than 2 billion euros from a previous range of 1.90-2.0 billion euros.

The company, which was spun off from Fiat in 2011, said its net profit was 297 million euros.

Trading profit was was 575 million euros, above forecasts.

At 1014 GMT, shares were 3.6 percent higher at 8.40 euros.

“The market likes the upgrade in revenues and trading profit guidance,” said a trader.

Talks with its subsidiary CNH for a merger continue, and the parties will explore whether they can reach an agreement on revised terms, Fiat Industrial said.

The merger plan had been slated for approval on Wednesday, but is taking more time than planned because the CNH board rejected the terms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.