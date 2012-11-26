FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Industrial and CNH confirm merger plan
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat Industrial and CNH confirm merger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH confirmed on Monday they had agreed to merge, creating the world’s third-largest capital goods company by sales.

The two companies reached a preliminary agreement for a paper-and-cash deal for Fiat Industrial to buy the 12 percent of CNH it did not already own on Nov. 19. The merger, now approved, will be effective in the second quarter of 2013.

The two groups will be merged into a newly-formed company in which CNH shareholders will receive 3.828 shares, and Fiat Industrial shareholders one share.

The new company - which has not been named yet - will move its main listing to New York, and will “use its reasonably best efforts” to keep Milan as a secondary listing. Fiat Industrial was spun off from sister company Fiat in 2011 and is controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.