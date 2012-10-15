FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Fiat Industrial shares fall after CNH rejects merger terms
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Fiat Industrial shares fall after CNH rejects merger terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Fiat Industrial fell on Monday after its U.S. unit CNH said it rejected the terms of a proposed merger between the two companies.

The Italian truck and construction equipment maker, spun off from automaker Fiat in 2011, was seeking a merger with its 88 percent-owned tractor subsidiary to compete more effectively with heavy equipment maker Caterpillar and other peers in both scale and investor appeal.

Fiat Industrial had aimed to win approval from the U.S. farm equipment maker’s board on Oct. 30 and complete the merger this year.

At 0715 GMT Fiat Industrial’s shares were down 0.9 percent at 7.78 euros while the automotive sector index was rising 0.69 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.