UPDATE 1-Fiat Industrial Q1 beats forecast as CNH shines

MILAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial earned a trading profit of 435 million euros ($574.33 million) in the first quarter, beating expectations, as a strong performance at its farm equipment unit CNH offset weaker truck sales.

CNH was bolstered by booming demand for its tractors and construction equipment, helped by higher commodity prices for farmers and more building in the Americas, it said in a statement. Revenue for CNH was 3.8 billion euros, up 24.8 percent.

Its Iveco truck unit posted a 10 percent decline in revenue to 1.9 billion euros, as weaker trading conditions in austerity-hit Europe weighed on its business. Iveco posted a 9.9 percent revenue increase in the fourth quarter of last year.

Analysts had forecast a group trading profit for Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat last year, of 340 million euros, and a net profit of 140 million euros. Instead, its net profit was 207 million euros.

Net industrial debt rose, as “strong cash flow from operating activities only partially compensated for expected seasonal working capital absorption... and sustained capital expenditures, especially at CNH,” the company said.

The debt figure of 1.9 billion euros (up from 1.2 billion euros at the end of last year) was higher than analysts’ forecast of 1.4 billion euros.

“Higher debt should be seasonal, with a negative working capital effect ahead of products to be delivered during the second quarter so, therefore, we are not concerned,” wrote one analyst in a note.

Iveco’s slump did not surprise analysts. Another analyst pointed out however that the bump in net industrial debt could also be due to some unsold Iveco inventory “which is less easily sellable in the current market context”.

Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at approximately 25 billion euros, and forecast a trading profit of between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net income of about 900 million.

Fiat Industrial shares were 6.9 percent higher at 1541 GMT, after trading higher most of the day.