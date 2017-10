MILAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Fiat Industrial may revise its 2012 guidance upwards in the second quarter, as the tractor and truck group’s performance may improve, said chairman Sergio Marchionne during a conference call.

“Our policy is to not revise targets before the third quarter,” said Marchionne, during a conference call with analysts to discuss better-than-expected first quarter results.

“Considering the strong performance, we could be forced to review our guidance in the second quarter.”