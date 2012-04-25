Fiat Industrial Q1 trading profit beats forecast

MILAN, April 25 (Reuters) - Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it earned a trading profit of 435 million euros ($574.33 million) in the first quarter, beating expectations, as its farm equipment unit CNH benefited from high commodity prices.

Analysts had forecast a group trading profit for Fiat Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat last year, of 340 million euros, and a net profit of 140 million euros.

Net industrial debt was 1.9 billion euros, up from 1.2 billion at the end of December 2011, as “strong cash flow from operating activities only partially compensated for expected seasonal working capital absorption...and sustained capital expenditures, especially at CNH,” the company said.

Demand for CNH’s construction equipment also boosted Fiat Industrial’s results, driven by growth in the Americas.

Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at approximately 25 billion, and forecast a trading profit of between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net income of about 900 million.