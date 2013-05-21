FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy concerned about Fiat Industrial tax move to UK-minister
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 21, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

Italy concerned about Fiat Industrial tax move to UK-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 21 (Reuters) - The Italian government is concerned about truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial’s plan to move its tax residence to Britain from Italy, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Fiat Industrial will make the move after its planned merger with unit CNH, according to a filing with U.S. regulators. Leaving high-tax Italy is likely to result in a lower tax burden for the new group.

“It’s a decision that should not only worry us but also stimulate us to create conditions so that companies stay in Italy,” said Infrastructure and Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.