Fiat will not make new investments in Italy without clear rules
July 9, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 4 years

Fiat will not make new investments in Italy without clear rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATESSA, Italy, July 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the automaker will not make any new investments in Italy without clear rules.

“We need to be certain that agreements will be respected, and that the freedom to bargain and to make corporate decisions will be respected,” he said in a speech to factory workers at the carmaker’s Sevelsud plant in Abruzzo.

Fiat and its sister company Fiat Industrial have invested 23.5 billion euros ($30.23 billion) in Italy from 2004 to 2012, he said.

