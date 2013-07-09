FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO asks government for solution to court ruling on labour statute
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat CEO asks government for solution to court ruling on labour statute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TURIN, Italy July 9 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday asked the government to propose a solution for the uncertainty created by a court ruling that an article in Italy’s labour statutes are unconstitutional.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marchionne said Fiat put future investments on hold until the uncertainty is cleared up. Fiat has pledged to build new Alfa Romeos and Maseratis at its plants in Italy, to export outside of Europe’s stagnant car market.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. carmaker Chrysler.

“It is crucial that this government take the necessary decisions to fill the legislative gap created by the constitutional court’s decision,” he said, adding that Fiat’s labour contracts are based on the rules that have been found unconstitutional.

Asked if his position could result in a delay of the long-awaited Alfa Romeo re-launch, he said plans for the performance brand move forward.

“Fiat and Chrysler have plenty of opportunities” to use their plants outside Italy to build Alfa Romeo cars, Marchionne said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.