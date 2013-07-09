Fiat CEO asks government for solution to court ruling on labour statute

TURIN, Italy July 9 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday asked the government to propose a solution for the uncertainty created by a court ruling that an article in Italy’s labour statutes are unconstitutional.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marchionne said Fiat put future investments on hold until the uncertainty is cleared up. Fiat has pledged to build new Alfa Romeos and Maseratis at its plants in Italy, to export outside of Europe’s stagnant car market.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of U.S. carmaker Chrysler.

“It is crucial that this government take the necessary decisions to fill the legislative gap created by the constitutional court’s decision,” he said, adding that Fiat’s labour contracts are based on the rules that have been found unconstitutional.

Asked if his position could result in a delay of the long-awaited Alfa Romeo re-launch, he said plans for the performance brand move forward.

“Fiat and Chrysler have plenty of opportunities” to use their plants outside Italy to build Alfa Romeo cars, Marchionne said.