#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 25, 2012 / 2:53 PM / in 5 years

Fiat suspends commercial relations with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Fiat, the Italian automaker controlling U.S. group Chrysler, said on Friday it had suspended its commercial relations with Iran in a move aimed at supporting international diplomatic efforts.

“Effective immediately the subsidiaries will no longer carry out business activity related to products or components where the ultimate destination of such products is known to be Iran,” Fiat said in a statement.

Separately, truck maker Fiat Industrial, which like Fiat is controlled by Italy’s Agnelli family, also said it had suspended its commercial ties with Iran.

Fiat and Fiat Industrial both said that their sales to Iran-based entities had been totally immaterial in recent years. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

