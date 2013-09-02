FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat wants clear labour rules in order to stay in Italy
September 2, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

Fiat wants clear labour rules in order to stay in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat moved on Monday to end a long running dispute with Italy’s largest trade union, while at the same time adding that clearer labour rules are a prerequisite for it to keep making cars in Italy.

Fiat has been locked in a dispute with the Cgil union since 2010, when it rolled out investments at some of its Italian factories in exchange for concessions from labour unions on more flexible work conditions.

Cgil’s metalworkers’ branch Fiom did not support the new contract, and Fiat barred it from some of its factories. Fiom mounted a successful legal challenge to Fiat’s decision, culminating in a constitutional court ruling in July that ordered the automaker to reinstate the union on the factory floor.

In a statement, Fiat said the Fiom union could return to its factories in compliance with the court ruling.

