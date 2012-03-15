FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat to discuss future in Italy with Monti - minister
March 15, 2012 / 9:15 AM / in 6 years

Fiat to discuss future in Italy with Monti - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Fiat executives will discuss the company’s future in Italy during a planned meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti, Italian Labour Minister Elsa Fornero said on Thursday.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann will meet with Fornero and Industry Minister Corrado Passera after their meeting with Monti, Fornero told the Senate.

The meeting is currently planned for Friday.

She also said that Fiat’s management had assured the government the company was committed to its current industrial plan. She also said that the government won’t resort to “methods of the past” to prop up the country’s car market. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)

