Italy expects Fiat investment plan clarification

RIMINI, Italy, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government expects automaker Fiat to outline the future of its local production facilities within the next few weeks, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday.

“We’re following the case with particular attention,” Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rimini. “We need to understand what the intentions of the company are, we expect clarification on their real intentions in the coming weeks,” he said.

Fiat has denied it intends to close any of its five car plants in Italy but the government has sought assurances from the company that it will maintain investment in its home country. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)