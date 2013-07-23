FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat reiterates Italian labor ruling could affect investments
July 23, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 4 years

Fiat reiterates Italian labor ruling could affect investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat SpA reiterated on Tuesday that a July 3 constitutional court ruling on Italian labor laws could affect its current labor relations as well as future investments.

Italy’s constitutional court released on Tuesday the reasoning for its July 3 ruling that a clause in the country’s labour law from the 1970s violated the constitution.

Fiat called on lawmakers to “rapidly come to grips” with the matter and to guarantee “a uniform interpretation” of the country’s laws. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

