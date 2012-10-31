FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat to axe 19 to comply with order to re-hire sacked staff
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Fiat to axe 19 to comply with order to re-hire sacked staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat will lay off 19 workers at its factory near Naples after a recent court ruling ordered it to rehire 19 workers it had dismissed.

A Rome appeals court ruled on Oct. 19 that the company must take back 19 employees who were members of the FIOM union and had filed a complaint about alleged discrimination.

In a statement, Fiat said that falling demand for cars in Italy and across Europe meant that the workforce at the Pomigliano d‘Arco plant near Naples was oversized. Fiat employs about 200,000 people worldwide.

The company said that there is no room to take on additional workers at the plant and that “it has no alternative but to employ the necessary mechanisms to reduce the company’s existing workforce by the same number”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.