FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Fiat and Chrysler to refinance loans before deal - bankers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 5:45 PM / in 4 years

RLPC-Fiat and Chrysler to refinance loans before deal - bankers

Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Fiat has launched the first part of a three-stage multi-billion euro financing package that will refinance Fiat and Chrysler’s existing loans before potentially buying the rest of Chrysler that it does not already own, bankers said on Tuesday.

Fiat and Chrysler’s loans are expected to be refinanced before the summer to take advantage of strong loan market conditions to cut borrowing costs and build in the flexibility that could allow a potential acquisition to go ahead, the sources said.

Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and is trying to buy the remaining 41.5 percent that it does not already own. It is planning to merge the two manufacturers into the world’s seventh-largest auto group by sales which will be listed on the New York stock exchange by 2014.

The potential M&A financing is on a longer time frame and is anticipated after the summer break, several bankers said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.