FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees annual output of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler CEO sees annual output of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler said on Thursday it expected annual production of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China after announcing a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd earlier this week.

Sergio Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan, told reporters production could start in 18 months time.

“We expect production of around 100,000-200,000 Jeeps per year,” Marchionne said. “Production could potentially start in 18 months.”

Chrysler Group LLC, which is controlled by Italy’s Fiat, said on Tuesday it had agreed to make Jeeps in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group in a move to catch up with rivals in the world’s biggest car market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.