Fiat cuts 2012 capex by 500 mln euros due to weak Europe
June 15, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat cuts 2012 capex by 500 mln euros due to weak Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Fiat Spa is cutting its 2012 capital expenditure target by half a billion euros to 7 billion euros ($8.82 billion) due to the economic and financial crisis in Europe, its CEO said in remarks confirmed by a spokesman on Friday.

“The target was 7.5 billion euros and he has cut 500 million of it. The reduction is coming out of Europe, essentially out of investment in new products,” the spokesman said.

“There are no programme cancellations, just a slowdown in development. That’s obviously due to the European car market which is continuing to slip,” he added.

$1 = 0.7939 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
