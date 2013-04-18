FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat to add second shift at Maserati factory - source
April 18, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Fiat to add second shift at Maserati factory - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat has told unions it will add a second shift from April 29 at the Turin factory where it builds the Maserati, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

Workers at the factory are currently building the Maserati Quattroporte, and will soon add a second model, the Ghibli, which will be presented at the Shanghai car show on Saturday.

Fiat declined to comment.

Building Maserati sales by offering a bigger model lineup is a key piece of Fiat’s strategy to cope with slumping car sales in Europe, where Fiat’s 2012 losses of 738 million euros ($963 million) have put its other factories and workers at risk.

Fiat is investing 1.2 billion euros in luxury brand Maserati, including revamping a factory in Turin destined for high performance brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

$1 = 0.7668 euros Reporting by Gianni Montani and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Paola Arosio and Mark Potter

