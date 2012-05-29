FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat chairman says not eyeing stake in Mazda
#Autos
May 29, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Fiat chairman says not eyeing stake in Mazda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat is not interested in buying a stake in Mazda Motor after sealing a partnership with its Japanese rival, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

“We have no plan to buy a stake in Mazda,” Elkann said on the sidelines of the annual shareholder meeting of Exor , the Agnelli family’s investment company.

Mazda and Fiat announced last week they would join forces to make new versions of their most famous sports cars, the MX-5 and the Alfa Romeo Spider.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianni Montani

