Fiat chairman says not eyeing stake in Mazda

TURIN, Italy, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat is not interested in buying a stake in Mazda Motor after sealing a partnership with its Japanese rival, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

“We have no plan to buy a stake in Mazda,” Elkann said on the sidelines of the annual shareholder meeting of Exor , the Agnelli family’s investment company.

Mazda and Fiat announced last week they would join forces to make new versions of their most famous sports cars, the MX-5 and the Alfa Romeo Spider.