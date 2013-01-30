FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat will discuss investments at Mirafiori factory in coming months- union
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat will discuss investments at Mirafiori factory in coming months- union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat will discuss long-delayed investments at its giant Mirafiori factory in the coming months, said CISL union leader Raffaele Bonanni after a meeting with Fiat management on Wednesday.

“We will discuss investments at Mirafiori in the coming months, hoping in the meantime that the car market starts to recover,” Bonanni told journalists after the meeting.

The factory can build up to 300,000 cars per year and employs 5,000 workers. But recently it has only been running a few days per month. Italian car sales have fallen to levels not seen in thirty years as the country is gripped by recession.

Union sources told Reuters last week that the car maker plans to build Maserati- and Alfa Romeo-brand sports utility vehicles at Mirafiori.

Earlier on Wednesday Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was not ready to announce the company’s investment program for Mirafiori yet.

Union leader Roberto di Maulo of FISMIC, who also took part in the meeting, said that the announcement would be made in the first half of this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.