Fiat seen updating plans for Mirafiori soon - unions

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat’s unions expect an update from Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on long-delayed investments at its flagship Mirafiori factory at a meeting in September, union sources said on Thursday.

Fiat and unions will meet to discuss an expected request from Fiat for reduced hours for another 12 months when a temporary layoff scheme expires at the factory at the end of September, two people familiar with the matter had said on Wednesday.

“We will meet with the company shortly to discuss renewed layoffs, and Fiat could give us its outlook for the factory’s future,” said Claudio Ciarle, secretary of the FIM union in Turin.

Fiat declined to comment.

Marchionne said in February he wants to build new Alfa Romeo and Maserati models at Mirafiori, where 5,500 workers are laid off awaiting a recovery in Europe’s car market.

“We should have some sort of indication on Mirafiori’s future at a meeting coming up in September,” to discuss extending the layoffs, said another union source.

Fiat may increase or reduce planned investments in Mirafiori depending on how much it needs to spend to buy up the stake it does not already own in U.S. unit Chrysler, the union source said. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Writing by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Holmes)