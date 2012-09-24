FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat did not ask Italy govt for financial aid - PM Monti
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 24, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat did not ask Italy govt for financial aid - PM Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat did not ask the Italian government for financial aid or extra cash for a state-funded layoff program during a meeting over the weekend, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.

“Financial aid was not asked for, and had it been requested it would not have been given,” Monti said at a conference in Rome.

The government instead will seek “to create the conditions and the context that allow it to safeguard the industrial presence of Fiat in Italy,” Monti said.

The government met Fiat executives Saturday amid fears that the automaker is planning to shift manufacturing outside of Italy. During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would try to improve the country’s export competitiveness, according to a statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.