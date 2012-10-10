FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says disagrees with Moody's downgrade
October 10, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Fiat CEO says disagrees with Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fiat’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he disagreed with Moody’s decision on Wednesday to downgrade the Italian carmaker rating by one-notch to Ba3.

“The decision was expected by I don’t share it,” Marchionne told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

The U.S. rating agency cut its credit rating on Fiat to Ba3 with negative outlook on Wednesday, citing the carmaker’s reliance on its declining home market. [ID:nL6E8LA2HK}

Moody’s said it would consider further downgrading Fiat if standalone net industrial cash flow were to exceed a negative 2 billion euros in 2012 and not improve in 2013.

