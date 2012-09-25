FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to press EU over car plant overcapacity-union source
September 25, 2012 / 6:30 PM / in 5 years

Italy to press EU over car plant overcapacity-union source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s labour minister told Fiat’s unions on Tuesday that the Rome government will press the European Union to address the issue of car plants’ overcapacity, a union source said.

Labour Minister Elsa Fornero said Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne had expressed his “grave concern” over overcapacity in a meeting with the government and had asked Prime Minister Mario Monti to intervene at the European level, the source said.

“Marchionne says what is needed is an EU industrial policy to tackle overcapacity. Monti is moving in this direction,” the union source quoted Fornero as saying.

