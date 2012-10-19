Fiat to build two mini-SUVs at Melfi plant-paper

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Fiat has shelved the idea of closing its Mirafiori car plant in Turin and is considering producing two new mini-SUVs in Melfi in southern Italy from 2014, daily newspaper Il Messaggero said on Friday.

The Italian parent of U.S. automaker Chrysler will centre its new business plan around ways to boost production for export, the paper said, quoting details of the plan Fiat is expected to present to the market on Oct. 30.

Fiat’s sales in Europe have dropped to their lowest since the 1970s as car manufacturers battle with chronic overcapacity.

Closing down its historic Mirafiori plant, sited near Fiat’s Turin headquarters, would have reduced expected 2012 losses, the newspaper said, adding that the business plan was still being finalised.

The company’s plant in Cassino, between Rome and Naples, is likely to build the Chrysler 100 model, which is set to replace the Lancia Delta and is aimed mostly at the U.S. market.

The newspaper added that Fiat will make clear that it expects the crisis facing the company to be long and difficult.