FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat extends summer break at Panda plant by two weeks
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 18, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat extends summer break at Panda plant by two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat will extend the summer break at its Pomigliano plant, near Naples and which makes the Panda, by two weeks to adjust output to rapidly falling demand in Europe.

The European car market shrank 6.3 percent in the first half of 2012, with Italy down 19.7 percent.

“The sales crisis does not appear to stop,” Fiat said on Wednesday. “The Italian market, which is now back at levels last seen in 1979, is penalising Fiat, especially in the city car segment where the group owns 60 percent of the market with its Panda and 500 models.”

Fiat said the Pomigliano plant would remain shut from Aug. 20-31, after the closure planned for the summer. “In coming months the situation will be continually monitored,” Fiat said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.