UPDATE 1-Fiat says no plan to close down Italian plants
March 5, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Fiat says no plan to close down Italian plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Fiat comment)

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat SpA said on Monday it did not plan to shut any of its five car plants in Italy, rebutting press reports suggesting it had already identified two plants for possible closure.

Earlier on Monday, Italian news website affaritaliani.it published what it said was a document obtained by a person close to Fiat raising the possibility that Fiat’s historic Mirafiori factory in Turin and the Pomigliano plant near Naples could be closed by 2016.

Fiat said in a statement the document, headlined “Product Plan B 2012-2016”, was not a Fiat document and did not reflect “at all the plans and intentions of Fiat”.

“There is no plan to shut down automotive plants in Italy,” Fiat, Italy’s biggest industrial group, said.

Earlier on Monday, Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero had rushed to issue a statement saying Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne had reassured her Fiat did not plan to end production at any of its factories.

Marchionne said in a newspaper interview last month that the Italian carmaker, which also runs U.S. peer Chrysler, may have to close two of its loss-making domestic plants if plans to export to the growing U.S. market do not materialise.

Fiat has already invested nearly 1 billion euros to revamp the Pomigliano plant, where the new Fiat Panda is being produced.

Production at Mirafiori, Fiat’s best-known plant, is running at a minimum level awaiting the launch of a new Jeep SUV in the second half of 2013. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)

