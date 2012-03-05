FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat denies report on Italy plant closure-minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

Fiat denies report on Italy plant closure-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat’s Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has denied as groundless press reports that Fiat planned to close two Italian plants, a government minister said on Monday after speaking to Marchionne.

“I spoke to Sergio Marchionne and (Fiat Chairman) John Elkann. They both assured me that the media reports about the closure of Italian plants are groundless,” Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Italian website affaritaliani.it published what it said was a document obtained by a person close to Fiat raising the possibility that Fiat’s historic Turin factory and another plant near Naples could be closed by 2016.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.