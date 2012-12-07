Fiat plans to lay off 1500 workers in Polish plant

WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fiat Auto Poland, the Polish unit of car manufacturer Fiat, plans to lay off around 1500 people on falling demand for cars in Europe, the company said in a press statement on Friday.

The unit’s output will not reach 350.000 cars this year and is to drop to below 300.000 in 2013, compared to over 600.000 in 2009, Fiat said in the statement.

The plant located in Tych, south of Poland, employs 5600 people, according to Fiat Auto Poland’s website. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)