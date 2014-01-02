FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch to review Fiat's rating in early 2014
#Chrysler LLC
January 2, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch to review Fiat's rating in early 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A $4.35 billion deal that hands Fiat full control of its U.S. unit Chrysler has no immediate impact on the Italian car maker’s ratings, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, adding that a full rating review would be conducted in early 2014.

“Fiat’s rating is predicated on the group’s funds from operations (including Chrysler) increasing to 7 billion euros ($9.65 billion) or more in 2014 and Fitch’s assumption that Fiat will be able to refinance Chrysler’s debt without restriction by 2016,” Fitch said in a note.

The agency said that the refinancing of Chrysler’s credit agreements and bonds maturing in 2019 and 2021 with unrestricted conditions would be necessary to give Fiat full access to Chrysler’s cash.

A refinancing of the two bonds is unlikely to take place before 2015 and 2016, respectively, Fitch added. ($1 = 0.7257 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
