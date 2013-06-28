FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat to double stake in RCS to 20.1 pct after cap hike
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 28, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

Fiat to double stake in RCS to 20.1 pct after cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said on Friday it will almost double its stake in RCS Mediagroup , the publisher of influential Italian daily Corriere della Sera, to 20.1 percent after a capital increase that ends next week.

After the stake increase, Fiat - which already controls Turin newspaper La Stampa - will likely become the biggest shareholder in RCS as other investors have been selling their rights and will therefore have their stakes diluted by the cash call.

Fiat said in a statement the stake increase assumes the 400-million euro capital increase is fully subscribed. The company currently holds 10.5 percent of RCS. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.