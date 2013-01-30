Fiat in good health, results in line with expectations- CEO

GRUGLIASCO, Italy, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the group is in good health, and that full-year results to be released later on Wednesday are in line with expectations.

For the fourth quarter, analysts are forecasting a trading profit of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), which includes 780 million euros from Fiat’s U.S. unit Chrysler.

Thomson Reuters StarMine data, which is weighted against analysts’ track records, suggests Fiat’s net profit will be 456.8 million euros, a predicted positive surprise of 2.8 percent compared with the regular consensus.

Fiat sees a full-year loss of 700 million euros in Europe, where car sales are entering their sixth year of decline. It does not expect to break even in Europe before 2015.