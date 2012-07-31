Fiat Q2 trading profit beats forecasts

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat said on Tuesday its second quarter trading profit came in at 1 billion euros, beating expectations as it was bolstered by soaring sales at its U.S. unit Chrysler and narrowing losses in Europe.

In Europe, where mass-market automakers are waging a bruising battle with plummeting auto sales and shrinking margins, Fiat’s trading loss narrowed to 138 million euros from a loss of 207 million euros in the first quarter of 2012. It widened from 87 million euros a year ago.

Group trading profit was 1.01 billion euros, higher than the 965 million euros predicted by a Fiat poll of 24 analysts.

Net profit after “unusal items” was 425 million euros, compared to 156 million euros for the first quarter of last year.

Net debt was 5.43 billion euros, from 5.77 billion at the end of the last quarter.