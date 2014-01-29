Fiat Chrysler creates Dutch holding, sets tax domicile in UK

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Automaker Fiat said on Wednesday it would register the holding of its newly created Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group in the Netherlands and set its tax domicile in Britain, cementing a politically sensitive shift away from its home base in Italy.

The decision comes after Fiat took full control last week of its U.S. unit, creating the world’s seventh-largest carmaker.

Fiat said the combined group would have a primary stock market listing on the more liquid New York Stock Exchange and a secondary one in Milan.

The Italian group said the creation of the new group would have no impact on headcounts in Italy or elsewhere.