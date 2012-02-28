Fiat aims to start building Jeeps in Russia by end 2013

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company aimED to start building Jeeps in Russia by the end 2013, part of the Italian automaker’s plan to sell 6 million vehicles worldwide by 2014.

The company will start building Jeeps at a location near Moscow, as well as near Saint Petersburg, Marchionne said, confirming press reports.

Fiat aims to start building the vehicles “in one of the factories by the end of 2013, and then the rest (of production) will be longer term,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference in Brussels.