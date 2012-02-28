FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat aims to start building Jeeps in Russia by end 2013
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 6 years ago

Fiat aims to start building Jeeps in Russia by end 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company aimED to start building Jeeps in Russia by the end 2013, part of the Italian automaker’s plan to sell 6 million vehicles worldwide by 2014.

The company will start building Jeeps at a location near Moscow, as well as near Saint Petersburg, Marchionne said, confirming press reports.

Fiat aims to start building the vehicles “in one of the factories by the end of 2013, and then the rest (of production) will be longer term,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference in Brussels.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.