RPT-Fiat says will produce Jeeps in Russia with Sberbank

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fiat and Chrysler on Tuesday confirmed plans to invest 850 million euros ($1.14 billion) with Russia’s Sberbank to produce and distribute Jeeps and Chrysler-branded vehicles in Russia, part of the Italian automaker’s plan to sell 6 million cars worldwide by 2014.

Sberbank intends to finance the project and take a stake of up to 20 percent in the joint venture, which will produce up to 120,000 vehicles in a plant near St. Petersburg, Fiat said in a statement.

The plan also calls for the venture to assemble vehicles, SUVs, and potentially, small trucks in Moscow via contract manufacturing with ZIL.