Fiat-Chrysler CEO says talks with Russia on possible plant continue

TORINO, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler is continuing talks with Russia on a possible collaboration that could see the company setting up a new plant there to produce Jeeps and light commercial vehicles, its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

“Russia continues to be a market of strategic relevance,” Marchionne told a shareholders’ meeting.

“The talks with the Russian Federation and Sberbank are continuing. We expect that the segment produced there will include Jeeps and light commercial vehicles ... it could include a locally-based plant.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)