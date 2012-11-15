FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat, Chrysler to sell slightly over 4.3 mln vehicles in 2013 -CEO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat, Chrysler to sell slightly over 4.3 mln vehicles in 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The head of Fiat said on Thursday the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler will sell slightly more than 4.3 million vehicles in 2013.

“We should be slightly north of 4.3 million, with a minimum of 2.6 million from Chrysler,” Sergio Marchionne said in an interview with Automotive News.

Marchionne said Chrysler will sell 2.4 million vehicles of the combined 4.2 million units expected this year.

Fiat has raised its ownership to 58.5 percent of Chrysler, up from the 20 percent share it took after the U.S. automaker’s 2009 bankruptcy.

Asked if the market could expect a larger 500 model to replace its Punto model, Marchionne said “the Punto is in production, but I think ultimately the Fiat brand will end up being 500 or Panda based. Everything else is irrelevant.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.