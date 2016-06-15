FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Serbian unit to lay off nearly 30 pct of workforce - union
June 15, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Fiat Serbian unit to lay off nearly 30 pct of workforce - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 15 (Reuters) - The Serbian unit of Italian carmaker Fiat will lay off nearly 30 percent of its workforce, ending one of its three shifts producing 500L models, a union leader said on Tuesday.

“We are in talks with the management on a voluntary redundancy programme,” said Zoran Markovic, a union leader. “We believe that after Fiat ends the third shift, hundreds will lose their jobs at subcontractors’ plants.”

Fiat Serbia, one of the country’s biggest exporters, employs 3,100 workers at its plant in Kragujevac in central Serbia. Up to 900 workers are employed on each shift.

Fiat declined to comment on the number of workers to be laid off. On Tuesday the company said it was scaling down production at the plant from three shifts to two.

The factory, a 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) joint venture 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33 percent by the Serbian state, began production of Fiat’s 500L family of compact cars in July 2012. It produced 100,000 cars in 2015.

$1 = 0.8904 euros Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
