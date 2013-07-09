FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat and Peugeot will invest in Sevel for five more years
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Fiat and Peugeot will invest in Sevel for five more years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it will invest 550 million euros ($707.55 million) to build light trucks in Italy over the next five years, while its partner Peugeot will invest 150 million euros.

Fiat and Peugeot will invest a combined amount of over 700 million euros to build the Fiat Ducato, the Peugeot Boxer and the Citroen Jumper, Fiat said in a statement.

Fiat and Peugeot build the vehicles at their Sevel factory joint venture. The accord is due to end in 2019.

Fiat did not indicate plans after that date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.