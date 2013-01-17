FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat shares extends gains on short covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian car maker Fiat accelerated gains in midmorning trading on Thursday with traders citing short covering.

By 1043 GMT, the stock was 3 percent higher at 4.37 euros, its highest since Tuesday when Fiat hit a three-month peak. The European auto index was down 0.20 percent.

Filings from market regulator Consob show that The Children’s Investment Fund Management had in December a short position on Fiat equivalent to 1.84 percent of its share capital.

Fiat’s chief executive Sergio Marchionne is holding a speech on Thursday at Milan’s stock exchange.

Shares in the Italian car maker rose more than 6 percent on Monday helped by positive broker notes.

