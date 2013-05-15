FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat shares rise on fund buying on key level
May 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat shares rise on fund buying on key level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian carmaker Fiat rose strongly in morning trade on Wednesday as traders cited fund inflows after the stock broke through key technical trading levels.

“Yesterday the share went through important resistance levels and short covering ensued, now all the funds are coming on board,” one trader said.

A second trader said the share was supported by a positive European sector.

“There’s a technical factor too. The share broke through 5 euros, a level it has not seen for two years,” he said.

At 0955 GMT Fiat shares were up 7.23 percent at 5.33 euros. The European index was up 0.64 percent.

