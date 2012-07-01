FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat among most appealing auto stocks-Barron's
July 1, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat among most appealing auto stocks-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Despite massive problems in Europe, Italian auto manufacturer Fiat is a stock worth having for investors with an appetite for risk, according to a report in Barron’s weekly financial newspaper.

Fiat’s 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler, which once looked like a reckless gamble, and its thriving business in Brazil and its Ferrari luxury unit are engines of profit that investors have been ignoring, the publication wrote in its July 2 edition.

The Italian company’s stake in Chrysler and Ferrari alone could be worth 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) if the companies were independent entities. Fiat’s depressed stock price reflects reasonable fears about overcapacity in Europe’s mass auto market, falling sales and well-known troubles in the Eurozone. But the company is undervalued by about 25 percent “if Europe’s auto sales just muddle along instead of plunging as the market fears,” Barron’s wrote.

