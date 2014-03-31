New plan to raise Fiat-Chrysler capacity to 6-7 mln vehicles/yr-CEO

TORINO, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - With a new strategy focused on relaunching its Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, Fiat Chrysler could raise its annual production capacity to between 6-7 million vehicles, although the target may be difficult to reach, its CEO said on Monday.

“With the new industrial plan we have the possibility to produce between 6-7 million vehicles a year, but I‘m not sure we will get there,” Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told a shareholders’ meeting in Torino.

The company shipped 4.4 million vehicles last year.

Marchionne did not give a timeline for the target, but the new industrial plan, which will be presented in early May and will outline all new models and investments, is expected to have a duration of between 3-5 years. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)