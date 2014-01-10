FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat says S&P confirmed its rating, outlook stable
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat says S&P confirmed its rating, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fiat said on Friday Standard & Poor’s had confirmed its ‘BB-’ rating on the Italian carmaker’s long-term debt, keeping its outlook stable.

The agency also confirmed Fiat’s ‘B’ short-term rating, it added.

Earlier this week, Moody’s had placed its own rating of Fiat under review for a possible downgrade following the company’s $4.35 billion deal to take full control of Chrysler Group LLC, citing worries about the group’s liquidity position.

Fitch Ratings said last week the deal had no immediate impact on the carmaker’s ratings, but added that a full rating review would be conducted in early 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.