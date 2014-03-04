FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chrysler ceo marchionne says company's "commitment to canada remains strong"
March 4, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Chrysler ceo marchionne says company's "commitment to canada remains strong"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Spa

* Chrysler says it withdraws request for financial assistance from federal and provincial governments in canada

* Chrysler confirms plans for “development and industrialization” of next-gen minivan and derivatives at windsor, ontario plant

* Chrysler says brampton, ontario plant “will benefit from to substantial product intervention” of cars now produced there

* Chrysler ceo marchionne says company’s “commitment to canada remains strong”

* Marchionne says chrysler reserves the right to “reassess our position as conditions change” about manufacturing in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

