Fiat Chrysler CEO, chairman confident merger will get final OK

TURIN, Italy, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fiat’s chief executive and the company’s chairman are confident that its merger with Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will get final approval despite resistance from a group of Fiat shareholders, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Shareholders approved the merger earlier on Friday with a two-thirds majority. However, around 8 percent of all Fiat shareholders voted against the move to merge Fiat and Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and should all of them exercise their exit rights, the move could still fail, according to a condition set out as part of the merger. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)