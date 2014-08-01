FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO, chairman confident merger will get final OK
August 1, 2014

Fiat Chrysler CEO, chairman confident merger will get final OK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fiat’s chief executive and the company’s chairman are confident that its merger with Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will get final approval despite resistance from a group of Fiat shareholders, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Shareholders approved the merger earlier on Friday with a two-thirds majority. However, around 8 percent of all Fiat shareholders voted against the move to merge Fiat and Chrysler into Dutch-registered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and should all of them exercise their exit rights, the move could still fail, according to a condition set out as part of the merger. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

